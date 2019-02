By Shelly Finzen

The Elks battled the Deuel Cardinals on Tues­day, Jan. 22. They played hard, but came up just short, with the Cards de­feating them 60-57.

Marcus Harming led the Elks in scoring, putting 15 points on the board. He made three 2-point shots and three 3-pointers.

