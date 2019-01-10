Elks defeated at Entringer Classic
January 10, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
At the Entringer Classic Boys Basketball Tournament in Brookings, South Dakota, the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks faced the Colman-Egan Hawks. The Hawks defeated the Elks, 52-43.
Grant DeRuyter led in Elk scoring for the game, putting 22 points on the board from five 2-point shots and four 3-point field goals…
