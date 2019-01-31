Former Community Center building will be listed with a realtor
January 31, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for their second monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The meeting was held on Tuesday because of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
An open hearing on adopting the Police Body-worn Camera Policy started the meeting. The city attorney reviewed and approved the policy. There was no public comment during the hearing. The council approved the policy…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off