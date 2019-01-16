It was a double, double, double for E-LB basketball
January 16, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
In a doubleheader against the Chester Flyers, there was a double defeat, with the boys finishing the game in double overtime. The Flyers defeated the Lady Elks 49-26 and the Elks 67-54.
The leading scorers for the Lady Elks were Brooklyn Nielsen and Julia Drietz, each of whom put eight points on the board…
In the boys’ game, the top scorers were Marcus Harming, Grant DeRuyter and Matthew Nibbe…
When the buzzer sounded at the end of the fourth quarter, the score was tied 48 all…
