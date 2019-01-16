It was a double, double, double for E-LB basketball

By Shelly Finzen

In a doubleheader against the Chester Flyers, there was a double defeat, with the boys finishing the game in double overtime. The Flyers defeated the Lady Elks 49-26 and the Elks 67-54.

The leading scorers for the Lady Elks were Brook­lyn Nielsen and Julia Dri­etz, each of whom put eight points on the board…

In the boys’ game, the top scorers were Marcus Harming, Grant DeRuyter and Matthew Nibbe…

When the buzzer sound­ed at the end of the fourth quarter, the score was tied 48 all…

