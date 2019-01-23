Jean Carr honored as 2018 Citizen of the Year



Jean Carr was named 2018 Citizen of the Year at the Lake Benton Chamber Kickoff event on Jan. 19.

By Shelly Finzen

Jean Carr was named Lake Benton’s 2019 Citizen of the Year at the Jan. 19 Chamber Kickoff event held at the Country House in Lake Benton. She was awarded a plaque at the event, presented by retiring Chamber Chair Dan Kuss. Several of Jean’s family members surprised her by attending the event.

Jean has been an active member of Lake Benton for many years, serving the community, church and family. “She does not expect recognition for the work she does but has always been a strong and active supporter of our community,” Chamber Coordinator Karen Lichtsinn said at the Kickoff.

