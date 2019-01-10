Johansen Repair will purchase parking lot behind former Community Center



Lincoln County Engineer Joe Wilson spoke to the trustees about a proposed sidewalk repair/replacement project in 2023, which will include replacing the pavers on the intersection of Benton and Fremont streets.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their first meeting of 2019 on Monday, Jan. 7. City Adminis­trator/Clerk Eileen Christensen began the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, followed by swearing in Bob Worth for his second term as Lake Benton Mayor and Mark Dunn and Daryl Schlapkohl for their second terms as City Trustees.

Lincoln County Engineer Joe Wilson was at the meeting to talk to the council about a resolution to support the County Pedestrian Ramp Reconstruction projects throughout Lincoln County…

