John Hovland is excited to serve as VSO for Lincoln County veterans

By Shelly Finzen

With the retirement of Dan Kuss at the end of October, Lin­coln County hired John Hovland of Lake Benton as the new Vet­erans Service Officer, or VSO. Hovland began his duties in No­vember and has been working towards accreditation since. He was sworn into office at the Dec. 18 Lincoln County Commission­ers’ meeting and will be fully ac­credited in February.

Hovland said that a VSO serves injured and disabled veterans in the county by assisting with the completion of the mountains of paperwork needed to receive disability benefits through the military. “We advocate for the veterans,” Hovland said.

