Adrianna Johnson, Miss Lake Benton 2018, signed an agreement to play softball for UMM Morris on Friday, Jan. 25. Johnson plans to major in biology this fall, while working toward a degree in physical therapy. Pictured left to right in front are mom Mindy, Adrianna and dad Jerid; in back are Pipestone Area School staff and coaches Robert Peterson, Troy Bouman and Jeff Schelhaas.

