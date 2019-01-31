Lady Elks fall to Cardinals and Bulldogs last week



Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elk Jesse Busselman gets into position for a shot.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks played the Deuel Cardinals on Tues­day, Jan. 22. The Cards were hot that night and defeated the Lady Elks 67- 37.

Jesse Busselman led the ladies in scoring, making a 2-point basket and two 3-point shots for a total of eight points….

The Lady Elks played the DeSmet Bulldogs in Lake Benton on Friday, Jan. 25 and saw another devastat­ing defeat. The Lady Bull­dogs defeated the Lady Elks 75-10.

Brooklyn Nielsen and Hannah Krog made the team’s points for the night, each putting five points on the scoreboard…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.