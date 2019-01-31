Lady Elks fall to Cardinals and Bulldogs last week
January 31, 2019
Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elk Jesse Busselman gets into position for a shot.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks played the Deuel Cardinals on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The Cards were hot that night and defeated the Lady Elks 67- 37.
Jesse Busselman led the ladies in scoring, making a 2-point basket and two 3-point shots for a total of eight points….
The Lady Elks played the DeSmet Bulldogs in Lake Benton on Friday, Jan. 25 and saw another devastating defeat. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Elks 75-10.
Brooklyn Nielsen and Hannah Krog made the team’s points for the night, each putting five points on the scoreboard…
