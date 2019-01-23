Lady Elks take a nose dive against the Dolphins Monday

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lady Elks faced their toughest challengers yet on Monday, Jan. 14, the Deubrook Dolphins. The undefeated Dolphins took the Lady Elks down, defeating them 59-23.

Leading the scoring for the Lady Elks was Jesse Busselman, who put six points on the scoreboard with a 2-pointer, a 3-pointer and a free throw shot.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.