Lady Elks take a nose dive against the Dolphins Monday
January 23, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks faced their toughest challengers yet on Monday, Jan. 14, the Deubrook Dolphins. The undefeated Dolphins took the Lady Elks down, defeating them 59-23.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Elks was Jesse Busselman, who put six points on the scoreboard with a 2-pointer, a 3-pointer and a free throw shot.
