Lady Elks topped by Raiders at the DVC tournament



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Rachael Krog scores on a layup during the Elks’ 41-37 Dakota Valley Conference Tournament consolation bracket loss to Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Saturday afternoon in White, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks played in the DVC tournament last weekend. They were de­feated by the ORR Raiders, 41-37, putting them into eighth place in the tour­nament.

Rachael Krog led the team in scoring, putting 10 points on the board. Krog made five 2-point shots.

