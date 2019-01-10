Lady Hawks attack at E-LB



At the girls’ home game against Colman-Egan, four Jr. Lady Elks were honored.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks played another tough challenger last week following the holiday break. On Thursday, Jan. 3, the ladies were defeated by the Colman-Egan Hawks, 55-20. Their record stands at 0-6 for the season.

The top Lady Elk scorer was Hannah Krog, who put seven points on the board. Hannah made a 2-point basket and five of 10 free throw shots.

