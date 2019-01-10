Lady Hawks attack at E-LB

January 10, 2019

gbb vs ce jrelks7
At the girls’ home game against Colman-Egan, four Jr. Lady Elks were honored.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

 
The Lady Elks played another tough challenger last week following the holiday break. On Thursday, Jan. 3, the ladies were defeated by the Colman-Egan Hawks, 55-20. Their record stands at 0-6 for the season.
The top Lady Elk scorer was Hannah Krog, who put seven points on the board. Hannah made a 2-point basket and five of 10 free throw shots.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off