Lake Benton Elementary is STEAMing ahead in educational success



Lake Benton fifth graders Halle Deutz, Jocelyn Prosch, Alivia Fruechte Charlize Thooft and Zoe Kistner demonstrated their Rube Goldberg device at the STEAM competition Friday, Dec. 21. The device’s purpose was to pump hand soap.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lake Benton Elementary (LBE) educators work every day to prepare their students for success in the world. Now, Lake Benton educators are ready to steam ahead in their students’ educational success, incorporat­ing a new STEAM program into their extracurricular activities.

According to Carpenter, STEAM evolved from the early-2000s STEM initiative. “STEM began…as a call to educators to prioritize 21st-century educa­tional skills, which address the needs of a future workforce in science and technology…STEM has now evolved into STEAM (science, technology, engineer­ing, art, and math) due to the recognition that design thinking and creativity are essential com­ponents to future innovation in our world.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.