Lake Benton school board officers elected at the January meeting



The Lake Benton School Board held the first meeting of 2019 last week. Pictured from left are Vice-Chair Steven Hurd, Heath Houselog, LaDon Prosch, Treasurer Janell DeVries, Clerk Roger Rudebusch, and Board Chair Tony Schwing.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their first meeting of 2019 on Wednesday, Jan. 23. The meeting was opened by Superin­tendent Loy Woelber and began with the election of officers. The elected officers are as follows: Chair Tony Schwing, Vice-Chair Steven Hurd, Clerk Roger Rude­busch, and Treasurer Janell DeVries. The board discussed the annual stipends and agreed to raise the stipend for the chair and the clerk to $80 per meet­ing and keep the other board members at a stipend of $55 per meeting.

After the minutes and claims were approved, the board dis­cussed the snow days that need to be made up…

