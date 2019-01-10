Lincoln County was snowbound over the holidays
Severe winter weather conditions impacted travel throughout the county during both of the recent winter storms. This vehicle was seen on Jan. 1 along U.S. Highway 14 between Lake Benton and Tyler.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The winter of 2018-2019 may be remembered for the heavy snows that have fallen across the region. A winter storm blanketed Lincoln County with several inches of snow on Dec. 27- 28, 2018, and was followed by a second storm that included high winds which caused severe drifting on Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
The Dec. 27-28 snowstorm that hit Lincoln County extended up to the Canadian border, according to CBS. Their forecast map showed a Winter Storm Warning that covered Lincoln and Lyon Counties, then traveled through the state to the northernmost border…
