Lions benefit breakfast will honor fallen soldiers and veterans

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Lions Club’s January Breakfast Benefit will not sponsor an individual or an organization, per se. Instead, it will honor veterans who have served our country and the do­nations their families made to the Henry Sollie American Legion Post 10. The proceeds raised from the benefit break­fast will be designated for the replacement of veterans’ flags which line the drives on Lake Benton’s Cemetery Hill…

The breakfast will take place on Sunday, Jan. 6 at the Lake Benton Area Community & Events Center. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, French toast, sausage, toast, coffee, and milk and serving will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. There will be a silent auction and bake sale.

