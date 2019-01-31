Nibbe nominated as Taco John’s Athlete of the Week
January 31, 2019
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Matthew Nibbe was nominated as Taco John’s Athlete of the Week. He advises other students to “never give up.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Matthew Nibbe, son of Luke and Amy Nibbe of Lake Benton, is an Elkton-Lake Benton sophomore. He was recently honored by being nominated as Taco John’s Athlete of the Week.
Nibbe plays both football and basketball for the Elks and is a starter on both teams…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off