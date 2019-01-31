Nibbe nominated as Taco John’s Athlete of the Week



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Matthew Nibbe was nominated as Taco John’s Athlete of the Week. He advises other students to “never give up.



By Shelly Finzen

Matthew Nibbe, son of Luke and Amy Nibbe of Lake Benton, is an Elkton-Lake Benton sophomore. He was recently honored by being nominated as Taco John’s Athlete of the Week.

Nibbe plays both football and basketball for the Elks and is a starter on both teams…

