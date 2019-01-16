Opera House is getting an interior facelift



Milo Downs and Ervin Gebhart, both of Gebhart Painting of Elkton, South Dakota, have been painting the interior of the Lake Benton Opera House over the last couple of weeks.

Paint, curtains and rigging give the Lake Benton Opera House a new look.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



As the Broadway musical’s title states, “Times, They Are a-Changin’” at the Lake Benton Opera House. The interior of the local landmark is in the process of receiving a facelift, with new wall colors, stage curtains and rigging.

Ervin Gebhart and Milo Downs, both of Gebhart Painting of Elkton, South Dakota, have been covering the familiar bright pink with more subtle grays. According to board member Mark Wilmes, the interior was last painted in the mid-1990s…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.