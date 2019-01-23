Roaring Bobcats are ready to play

Lake Benton Elementary School was the site of an elementary boys’ basket¬ball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 12. Twelve teams played in the tournament throughout the day, including teams from Canby, Tracy, Lake Benton and Dawson-Boyd. Pictured above— the fourth and fifth grade team includes, from left to right in front, Payton Sik, David Olson and Carson Nordmeyer; in the middle row are Lane Schindler, Dylan Boyles and Aaron VanDeWalle; and in back are Owen Petersen, Myles Poindexter, Joseph Nibbe and Braxton Hess. Below— Sixth grader Eli Determan stops a Tracy-White player in his tracks.

Filed under School, Sports Comments Off