Special City Council meeting saw a disappointing turnout



The Jan. 8 special city council meeting, set with the intention of discussing the situation regarding the Lake Benton First Responders, saw a disappointing turnout. One other member of the First Responders arrived shortly after the meeting began. Other than responders and firemen, no community members attended the meeting to comment.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



At the Dec. 17, 2018 city council meeting, Chuck DeBates, speaking on behalf of the Lake Benton First Responders, announced that the organization was in danger of disbanding, not due to funding, but due to a lack of volunteers. The city council set a special meeting, which took place on Tuesday, Jan. 8, to discuss the situation, with the hope that community members would attend to contribute to the discussion.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.