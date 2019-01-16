The Elks were raided at home 49-46
January 16, 2019
Elk Matthew Nibbe put up a free throw shot in the final quarter of the Gayville- Volin game at home, Tuesday, Jan. 8.
By Shelly Finzen
In a back-and-forth game, the Elks saw a tough defeat by the Gayville-Volin Raiders at home last Tuesday, Jan. 8. The lead was back and forth for the first three quarters, but in the final quarter, the Raiders gained and kept the lead, finishing the game with a score of 49 to the Elks’ 46.
