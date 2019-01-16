The Elks were raided at home 49-46



Elk Matthew Nibbe put up a free throw shot in the final quarter of the Gayville- Volin game at home, Tuesday, Jan. 8.

By Shelly Finzen

In a back-and-forth game, the Elks saw a tough defeat by the Gayville-Volin Raiders at home last Tues­day, Jan. 8. The lead was back and forth for the first three quarters, but in the final quarter, the Raiders gained and kept the lead, finishing the game with a score of 49 to the Elks’ 46.

