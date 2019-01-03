The weather outside was frightful
January 3, 2019
Lake Benton city maintenance crews worked throughout the storm to keep city streets safe.
By Shelly Finzen
A major snowstorm blew over the region last weekend. In addition to inches of snow and winds averaging 30-45 mph, temperatures dropped below zero beginning late in the day on Friday, Dec. 28.
The storm caused roads and highways to be covered and decreased visibility to nearly zero. Several major highways in eastern South Dakota were listed as “no travel advised,” and Brookings County in South Dakota pulled all snowplows from roads on Friday afternoon, due to the lack of visibility.
