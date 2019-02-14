Another snow, another blow for Lincoln County residents
February 14, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
Another round of heavy snowfall and high winds wreaked more havoc across Lincoln County last week and into the weekend. The snowfall, which was much heavier than originally predicted by the National Weather Service (NWS), led to school closures and event cancellations, and interfered with bus routes.
The weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 5 included snow, but forecasters expected no more than two inches to fall across the region…
