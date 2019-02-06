Baby it’s cold outside!



Severe cold temperatures created dazzling atmospheric displays last week.

By Shelly Finzen

Lincoln County saw some of the coldest temperatures in 20 years last week. The air temperature plunged to the negative 20s and 30s while the windchill values were as low as -53. While the region sees super cold temperatures most Januarys, it is not often that the cold lasts for several days.

According to the National Weather Service, the cold was caused by a polar vortex settling over the upper Midwest…

