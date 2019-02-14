Behind every great team . . .

February 14, 2019

sub js coach IMG_0176
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Elkton-Lake Benton varsity boys basketball coach Steve Erickson recently made a career milestone. The Elks tallied their 150th win under his leadership at the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday, Feb. 2.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

American businesswoman Cathy Engelbert once said, “Be­hind every great athlete is a masterful coach that inspires the athlete to evolve into the strongest performer they can become.” Elkton-Lake Benton sports players may agree. Coach Steve Erickson recently earned his 150th Elk win at the Penta­gon Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday, Feb. 2.
Coach Erickson is the head basketball coach for the Elkton- Lake Benton boys basketball team. He has also coached Elk golf in the past and also coached Elkton baseball in the summer months for a number of years. When he’s not leading his teams, he teaches fifth grade at Elkton.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

file coach DSC_0450 cropped
“I wanted to give back and try to make an impact…”

Filed under Community, Sports | Comments Off