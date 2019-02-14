Behind every great team . . .



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton varsity boys basketball coach Steve Erickson recently made a career milestone. The Elks tallied their 150th win under his leadership at the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday, Feb. 2.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

American businesswoman Cathy Engelbert once said, “Be­hind every great athlete is a masterful coach that inspires the athlete to evolve into the strongest performer they can become.” Elkton-Lake Benton sports players may agree. Coach Steve Erickson recently earned his 150th Elk win at the Penta­gon Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Coach Erickson is the head basketball coach for the Elkton- Lake Benton boys basketball team. He has also coached Elk golf in the past and also coached Elkton baseball in the summer months for a number of years. When he’s not leading his teams, he teaches fifth grade at Elkton.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



“I wanted to give back and try to make an impact…”