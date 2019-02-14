Being the hands and feet of Jesus with her dental talent
Stefanie Slegers of Lake Benton, pictured holding one of the children she helped, recently returned from a mission trip to Guatemala where she and a team of medical personnel provided free dental care. Slegers works with Dr. Wilmes at Tyler Family Dental.
By Shelly Finzen
In America, dental care is taken for granted. According to the Center for Disease Control’s 2016 report, 84.6 percent of children between 2 and 17-year-old have had a dental checkup within the last 12 months. Furthermore, more than 64 percent of adults have had a dental visit in the last year. The same cannot be said for those living in less fortunate countries, especially in Guatemala, where most rural residents have never seen a dentist. Lake Benton resident Stefanie Slegers, a dental hygienist who works at Tyler Family Dental, recently joined a group of nine other Minnesotans to change that statistic.
