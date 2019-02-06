Brandon Laney

Sept. 23, 1976 – Jan. 26, 2019

Brandon (Osborne) Laney, age 42, passed too soon into heaven peace­fully on Saturday, Jan. 26 with family by his side at Lake Benton. He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Julia Quil­len Osborne. We know he is in the loving arms of his “good Grandma.”

Brandon was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Sept. 23, 1976. He moved to Wyoming when he was two years old and lived most of his life there. He and LaTessa started their life together nine years ago and settled in Lake Benton, surrounded by wonderful friends— Corey and Andrea Babcock, Sean and Shantel Pattison, Benny Crippen and Lizzie, and many more who love him as well. He was very proud to be part of such a strong community and ap­preciated all the support. He was a gifted musician and singer, loved playing his guitar with family and friends. He loved riding his Harley with his wife, camping, having backyard campfires, going to school events, watching sports (huge Raiders fan) spend­ing time with his family and friends, playing golf, doing projects with his wife and kids, loved lis­tening to music, playing pool with friends, espe­cially with his pool bud­dies. Whenever he started playing his guitar, people would stop and just listen to him play and sing. It was always a treat when he sang in his “Russian.” His talent was amazing. He had a huge heart, was a great provider, loyal and loving husband and dad, good friend to everyone he met. He had a tremendous love for his entire family. He loved his kids—Mor­gan 16, Dawsen 13, Trinity 12 and Quorbin 10.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife La­Tessa; four children—Mor­gan, Trinity, Quorbin and Dawsen; his loving devoted mother, Debbie Diedrich; dad Mike Diedrich; and grandfather Lowell “Hoagy” Osborne. Also surviving are his mother and father-in-law, Rod and Kathie Diedrich; brothers-and sisters-in-law, Chelsie and Matt Eymer and Jesse and Jenece Diedrich; spe­cial aunt and uncle Betty (Laney) Cantrell and Chris Laney; aunt Linda Os­borne; uncles Larry Os­borne, Steve Osborne and Randy Osborne; cousins, “Brother” Jamie Osborne, Anton “Tiger” Osborne, Annette Osborne and Freddy Osborne, and sev­eral other Osborne cous­ins; and a niece, Tia Hulce.

The family re­ceived friends Sunday, Feb. 3 at Colonial Fu­neral Home in Weber City, Virginia, 12-2 p.m. Fu­neral service followed with Rev. Will Shewey officiat­ing. Burial was in the Fleet Osborne Family Cemetery in Dungannon, Virginia, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

