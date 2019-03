By Shelly Finzen

The Elks hosted the DeSmet Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 18. The boys fought hard the whole game, but could not find a win. The Bulldogs defeated the Elks 59-27.

Grant DeRuyter led the Elks in scoring, putting nine points on the board with three 2-point baskets and a 3-point shot.

