Cardinals fly above the Lady Elks



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 11 Jesse Busselman scores on a jumper in the lane during the third quarter of the Elks’ 61-35 loss to Dell Rapids St. Mary Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks hosted the Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals in a rescheduled home game on Friday, Feb. 15. The Cardinals flew higher than the Lady Elks, defeating them 61-35.

Jesse Busselman led the ladies in scoring, putting 13 points on the board. Busselman successfully shot five 2-point field goals and a 3-point basket…

