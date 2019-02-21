Cardinals fly above the Lady Elks
February 21, 2019
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 11 Jesse Busselman scores on a jumper in the lane during the third quarter of the Elks’ 61-35 loss to Dell Rapids St. Mary Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks hosted the Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals in a rescheduled home game on Friday, Feb. 15. The Cardinals flew higher than the Lady Elks, defeating them 61-35.
Jesse Busselman led the ladies in scoring, putting 13 points on the board. Busselman successfully shot five 2-point field goals and a 3-point basket…
