Cheryl Vahl

June 26, 1952 – Jan. 27, 2019

Cheryl Rae Vahl, age 66, passed away Jan. 27 while at Dougherty Hos­pice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was the beloved wife of Duane Vahl; they shared 47 years of marriage together. Cheri lost her brief battle with cancer after only one month.

Born in Worthington on June 26, 1052, Cheri was the firstborn of Ray and Bev Kempema. Cheri at­tended Worthington Chris­tian School through 8th grade and graduated from Worthington Public High School in 1970. Cheri’s childhood days were spent going to school, helping with her younger brothers and sister, and helping out on the family farm. This is where Cheri’s love for horses and dogs began.

In September 1971, Cheri and Duane were married in Worthington. They began their life to­gether dairy farming out­side of Edgerton, where their daughter Megan joined the family in 1977. In March 1979, the young family moved to a dairy farm outside of Lake Ben­ton. In September 1979, Cheri’s son Adam was born. Cheri and Duane made Lake Benton their home and raised their chil­dren. In 2009, Duane and Cheri moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Cheri’s passions ran deep for helping and lead­ing various organizations over the years. Cheri was extremely active at her church. She taught Sun­day School and was a Calvinettes leader (a girls’ church group), she helped create banners and deco­rate to enhance the wor­ship experience. Cheri didn’t limit her activities to church, she was active in her kids’ lives with 4-H, attending all games, con­certs, and various school trips. Cheri also enjoyed community activities such as her Extension Group and was part of Lincoln County Tourism. Cheri’s creativity was seen through all that she did. In the years while her children were young, she was busy drawing and painting. Cheri was also an excellent cook. She is renowned for her home­made pizza. Many times the kids’ friends would be over for pizza. As time went on, Cheri’s creativity transformed into beautiful floral designs and deco­rating. Cheri’s Cherished Treasures in Lake Benton became her new outlet for her talent. She owned and operated her store for 10 years. Cheri continued to design at various floral shops in Sioux Falls, with the most recent being at the Flower Mill. Each place she gained lasting friend­ships. She also attended many floral shows and classes, which increased her creativity even more.

Cheri’s faith in God grew immensely through the years, loving and trusting in her Lord Jesus. The re­lationships she had gained through her faith meant the world to her. When Cheri learned of her can­cer diagnosis, she accept­ed death as part of life. She looked forward to para­dise in Heaven with Jesus. Cheri shared this with ev­eryone who visited her in her final weeks.

Grateful for sharing in Cheri’s life are her hus­band Duane Vahl; daugh­ter Megan (Brent) Gray of Moorhead; son Adam (Jill) Vahl of Lake Dallas, Texas; grandsons Evan Gray (18) and Hunter Hope (17); and granddaughter Hailey Vahl (8); her mother Bev Kempema; brothers Bruce (Donna) Kempema and Brian Kempema; and sis­ter Roxie (Roger) Pfarr; as well as her mother-in law, many brothers- and sis­ters-in law, and numerous nieces and nephews. In Heaven waiting for Cheri is her father Ray Kempe­ma, her grandparents, and aunts.

Cheryl’s memorial ser­vice was held Saturday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

