E-LB Elks boys run over the Redhawks in Hendricks

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks faced some of their nearer neighbors, the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks, on Thursday, Jan 31. The Redhawks sent them home winners, as the Elks defeated them 64-26.

Marcus Harming topped the scoring for the Elks, making 19 points in the game. He put up two 2-point baskets and an impressive five 3-point shots.

