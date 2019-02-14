Elks fall to the Cardinals at the DVC Championship game
February 14, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
After two exciting playoff rounds last month, the Elks challenged the Arlington Cardinals for the DVC championship last Saturday, Feb. 9 in Arlington, South Dakota. Despite fighting hard for the title, the Elks could not reach their goal and were defeated by the Cardinals, 62-43.
Matthew Nibbe put nearly half the team’s points on the scoreboard, making 21 points. He put in seven 2-point shots, two 3-point field goals and one of five free throws…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off