Elks fall to the Cardinals at the DVC Championship game

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

After two exciting play­off rounds last month, the Elks challenged the Ar­lington Cardinals for the DVC championship last Saturday, Feb. 9 in Arling­ton, South Dakota. Despite fighting hard for the title, the Elks could not reach their goal and were de­feated by the Cardinals, 62-43.

Matthew Nibbe put near­ly half the team’s points on the scoreboard, making 21 points. He put in seven 2-point shots, two 3-point field goals and one of five free throws…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.