Elks finish their season strong



Grant DeRuyter put the Elks into the lead with two free throw shots early in the game.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks finished the regular season strong last Friday, Feb. 15 when they defeat­ed the Deubrook Dolphins 68-51. The game was played in the Lake Benton School gym.

Leading Elk scorers in the game were Matthew Nibbe, who put 21 points on the board. Nibbe made nine 2-point field goals and three of five free throws.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.