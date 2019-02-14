Elks send the GPL Panthers scurrying home

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elks took on the Great Plains Lutheran Panthers and sent them scurrying home. The Elks defeated the Panthers, 72- 45.

Matthew Nibbe led the Elk scoring, putting 22 points on the scoreboard. Nibbe put in six 2-point field goals, three 3-point shots and one of one free throw shots. Grant DeRuyter added 17 points with eight 2-point baskets and a free-throw…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.