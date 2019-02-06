Elks top the Titans, 150 wins for Coach Erickson
February 6, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
The Elks traveled to the Pentagon on Saturday, Feb. 2, to play in the Sanford Pentagon Classic. They faced the Mt. Vernon-Plankinton Titans, defeating them 57-50.
Matthew Nibbe led the Elk scoring, racking up 23 points for the team. Nibbe put up seven 2-point field goals, a 3-point basket and six of eight free throws…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.