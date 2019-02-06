Elks top the Titans, 150 wins for Coach Erickson

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks traveled to the Pentagon on Satur­day, Feb. 2, to play in the Sanford Pentagon Classic. They faced the Mt. Ver­non-Plankinton Titans, defeating them 57-50.

Matthew Nibbe led the Elk scoring, racking up 23 points for the team. Nibbe put up seven 2-point field goals, a 3-point basket and six of eight free throws…

