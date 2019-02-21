Elkton-Lake Benton Elks senior sports stars



Seniors were honored at the Feb. 15 basketball games at home in Elkton, South Dakota. Left—The senior Lady Elks are Jayla Prosch, daughter of Julienne and LaDon Prosch, and Ashley Skeels, daughter of Bridget and Steve Skeels.



The seniors Elks are Devin Sopko, son of Pennie Skime and Jeremy Sopko (not pictured), Billy Stuefen, son of Berniece and Scott Stuefenson, Dylan Kuehl, son of Steve and Melanie Kuehl, and Taryn Krog, son of Scott and Kyndall Krog.