Golden Eagles swoop in for the kill over the Lady Elks
February 27, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks finished their season in the first round of the regional playoffs, Monday, Feb. 18. The Ladies were defeated by the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles, 36-21.
Hannah Krog topped the Lady Elk scoring, putting eight points on the board with two 2-point field goals, a 3-point shot and a free throw…
