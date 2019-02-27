Grandparent Scam has hit Lincoln County
February 27, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
It’s late at night and your phone rings. On the other end of the line is your grandson. He says, “There’s been an accident and I’m in the hospital. I need your help.” What do you do? While the caller could really be who they say they are, they could also be a scammer and you could be their next victim.
According to AARP, this is called “the grandparent scam.”…
