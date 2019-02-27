Grandparent Scam has hit Lincoln County

February 27, 2019

phone N1810P64018K

 

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

 
It’s late at night and your phone rings. On the other end of the line is your grandson. He says, “There’s been an accident and I’m in the hospital. I need your help.” What do you do? While the caller could really be who they say they are, they could also be a scammer and you could be their next victim.
According to AARP, this is called “the grandparent scam.”…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under Community | Comments Off