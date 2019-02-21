Lady Bobcats were on the home court



The Lady Bobcats hosted an elementary girls basketball tournament at home on Saturday, Feb. 16. The fifth and sixth grade team took a break for a team photo. Pictured left to right in front are Autumn Grooters, Jocelyn Drietz, Jocelyn Prosch and Shelby Weets; in the middle row are Coach Mike Weets, Abby Timm, Ashya Flores Ellefsen and Charlize Thooft; and in back are Mya Moen, Liberty Guza, Alyssa Rode, Payton Kuehl, Kiera Larson and Coach Carey Kuehl.

