Lana Fossell

Nov. 21, 1944 – Jan. 15, 2019

Lana Kay Fossell passed away peacefully on Jan. 15 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota, sur­rounded by her family.

Lana was born Nov. 21, 1944 to Einer and Edna Kjergaard in Lake Ben­ton. She was their fourth daughter and had a young­er brother. She attended high school at West Cen­tral School of Agriculture in Morris. Lana went to Grand View College in Des Moines, Iowa (a school founded by the Danes) and to Wartburg College, where she received a BA in Social Work and Religion. Lana worked at a variety of jobs and traveled the U.S. for almost a year and worked as a Research As­sistant in Child Develop­ment at the University of Minnesota. She married Ronald Fossell on Sept. 11, 1976, and in April 1977 they moved to Hallock, so Ron could farm the fam­ily farm east of Kennedy. Lana always felt so blessed that she could be a stay-at-home mom with their two daughters.

During that time she vol­unteered for the American Cancer Society and helped start Hallock Welcome Wheels, plus volunteering in many other areas. Lana was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and served by sing­ing in the choir, president of WELCA, leading Bible Study for Moms, organiz­ing VBS for preschoolers, leading Sunday School music for nine years, and supervising Altar Guild. She worked at the USDA FSA office for about a year, was the Library Story Lady for about a year and a half, and later worked as a substitute librarian at the Hallock Public Library. Lana received her energy from being around people and this need was thor­oughly met while working as Grace Lutheran Church secretary from 1997 to 2010. She felt fortunate to work there and be able to get to know so many won­derful people. Lana’s inter­ests included organizing whatever, being with peo­ple, singing, reading, and, most of all, flowers and being outdoors. She liked birds, penguins, snowmen and loved sunrises and sunsets.

She is survived by her husband Ron of Kennedy; daughters Julie (Eric) Sorell of Minneapolis and Melinda (Josh) Langlie of Northfield; grandson Olin Langlie; sister Merna (Fred) Salmon; brother Steve Kjergaard; sisters-in-law Janice Gilbertson and Judy (Jude) Gardner; and several nieces and neph­ews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a niece.

Memorial services were Sunday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hallock. Interment will be in Jupiter Cemetery, rural Kennedy with Rev. Frank Johnson presiding, Lyn­don Johnson, soloist, and Jillayne Kraske, soloist; Janice Gilbertson and Judy Gardner, prelude music; Grace Lutheran Church Choir and Renee Wahl, or­ganist. Honorary pallbear­ers were Wednesday’s Women’s Bible Study and the Grace Quilters. Visi­tation was held Saturday, Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m. at Austin Funeral Chapel in Hallock with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Lana’s family prefers memorials to the Minne­sota Ovarian Cancer Alli­ance at 4604 Chicago Ave.Minneapolis, MN55407.