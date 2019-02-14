Lincoln County Corn & Soybean Growers held annual meeting

February 14, 2019

soy04
Speaking at Saturday’s Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers annual meeting were (clockwise from top left) Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) Vice-President Jamie Beyer, MSGA Regional Project Manager Sam Johnson, MSGA CEO Tom Slunecka and Lincoln County Chairman Tim Jerzak.

By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers an­nual meeting was held Sat­urday evening at the VFW Hall in Ivanhoe. A large crowd was on hand to hear updates from local and state-level officials, win door prizes, bid on a host of auction items and enjoy a steak supper.
Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) Vice-President Ja­mie Beyer commended the local organization for the success each year of its an­nual meeting.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under Community | Comments Off