Lincoln County Corn & Soybean Growers held annual meeting
Speaking at Saturday’s Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers annual meeting were (clockwise from top left) Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) Vice-President Jamie Beyer, MSGA Regional Project Manager Sam Johnson, MSGA CEO Tom Slunecka and Lincoln County Chairman Tim Jerzak.
By Mark Wilmes
The Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers annual meeting was held Saturday evening at the VFW Hall in Ivanhoe. A large crowd was on hand to hear updates from local and state-level officials, win door prizes, bid on a host of auction items and enjoy a steak supper.
Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) Vice-President Jamie Beyer commended the local organization for the success each year of its annual meeting.
