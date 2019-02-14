Lincoln County Corn & Soybean Growers held annual meeting



Speaking at Saturday’s Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers annual meeting were (clockwise from top left) Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) Vice-President Jamie Beyer, MSGA Regional Project Manager Sam Johnson, MSGA CEO Tom Slunecka and Lincoln County Chairman Tim Jerzak.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers an­nual meeting was held Sat­urday evening at the VFW Hall in Ivanhoe. A large crowd was on hand to hear updates from local and state-level officials, win door prizes, bid on a host of auction items and enjoy a steak supper.

Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) Vice-President Ja­mie Beyer commended the local organization for the success each year of its an­nual meeting.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.