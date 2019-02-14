Lincoln County will sponsor the City of Tyler in a local street project
Rick Drietz was introduced as the new Maintenance Supervisor for the Lincoln County offices and grounds at the Feb. 5 meeting of the Lincoln County Commissioners.
By Shelly Finzen
At the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Feb. 5 meeting, a public hearing concerning citizen participation in the Small Cities Grant Program for rental properties located in Tyler and Lake Benton was held. DSI representative Teresa Schreurs spoke during the hearing. “Lincoln County is seeking $595,937 through the Small Cities Development program to assist rental property owners with rehabilitation funding for health and safety issues, energy efficiency, accessibility and lead-based paint hazards in the cities of Tyler and Lake Benton,” Schreurs said. If the funding is awarded, the project will include five single-family units, six duplexes and 36 multi-family units. If the grant is awarded, projects will be able to begin in January and February 2020. There were no members of the public present at the meeting to comment. The board approved a resolution to submit the final application for the grant.
