Lions sponsor the Opera House in last breakfast of the season



The historic Lake Benton Opera House.

By Shelly Finzen

Historic buildings require special maintenance and upkeep and the Lake Benton Opera House is no different. In an effort to support their cause, the Lake Benton Lions Club announced that the Lake Benton Opera House will be the recipient of the proceeds from the last breakfast benefit of the season. Join them on Sunday, March 3 for a menu of pancakes, eggs, French toast, sausage, toast, coffee, and milk served from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

According to Opera House Board President Mark Wilmes, the interior of the theater was recently painted, and the carpet replaced. The board plans to replace the stage curtains and rigging next. “The money from the benefit will help us pay for those changes,” Wilmes said.

