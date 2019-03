The Lion’s Club presented a check to the Lake Benton Diner’s Club for $1,436.28, the proceeds from the Pancake Breakfast fundraiser held Sunday, Feb. 3. Pictured from left are Roger Rudebusch, Karen Lichtsinn and Joyce Miller. The Diner’s Club wants to thank the Lion’s Club, the volunteers, board members and the community for their support of our new senior dining program in Lake Benton.

Filed under Community Comments Off