Protecting you and yours doesn’t involve posting to social media



Police Chief Tony Sievert

By Shelly Finzen

If social media is to be believed, then child abductions are happening all the time, right in our back yard. Fortunately, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester and Lake Benton Police Chief Tony Sievert, the situation is not as bad as it appears. However, locals should always be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

There are several “reports” of abductions circulating around social media. “A person needs to be cautious when reading and sharing posts on Facebook as to the authenticity,” Sheriff Meester said. Chief Sievert stated, “I have not heard of any abductions in our area. I see a lot of people sharing ‘abductions’ quite frequently on Facebook. However, some of this information can be very misleading and often times is false information.”…

