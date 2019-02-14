Redhawks hit the Lady Elks for a win



Elkton-Lake Benton’s Julia Drietz looks for an open teammate in the Estelline-Hendricks game on Friday, Feb. 1.

By Shelly Finzen

In a battle between neighbors, the Estelline- Hendricks Redhawks defeated the Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks, 48-18.

Six of the Lady Elks put points on the board. Julia Drietz led the scoring with five points, made from a 3-point shot and two of two free throws. Brooklyn Nielsen put two 2-pointers in for a total of four points.

Brooklyn Nielsen shoots for the score against the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks.