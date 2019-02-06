Robinson discusses TIF options with council at Monday’s meeting

By Sirrina Martinez

News Contributor

The Lake Benton City Council held its first monthly meeting on Feb. 4. There was no one pres­ent for the open forum, so the council moved on to the business agenda.

No one from the police depart­ment was present to deliver a report so Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen relayed the department’s request to open a separate bank account for civil forfeiture money obtained by the department to use for train­ing, or other department needs…

