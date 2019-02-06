The countdown to the spelldown



Brooklyn Schmidt, a Lake Benton sixth grader, will participate in the regional spelling bee on Feb. 5.

By Shelly Finzen

Brooklyn Schmidt will be traveling to Redwood Falls on Friday, Feb. 5 to compete in the regional spelling bee. Brooklyn hopes to do well enough to move on to the state spelling bee in Fergus Falls on Feb. 19.

Getting to the state level may not be as easy as many people think. Sixth grade teacher Mrs. Kelli Larson explained that the regional bee is held in three rounds. “The first round is the written round,” she said. In this round, contestants are taken to a classroom and given a list of 25 words to write in ink. They cannot change the spelling once it has been written.

