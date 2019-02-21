Tigers can’t get a bite on the Elks



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 5 Matthew Nibbe scores in the paint over Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Colton Spader during the third quarter of the Elks’ 67-55 victory over the Cardinals Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks hosted the Howard Tigers on Friday, Feb. 15. Although the Tigers fought hard, they just couldn’t get a bite on the Elks. The Elks defeated the Tigers, 67-54.

Three Elks scored in the double digits. Matthew Nibbe put 22 points on the scoreboard with seven 2-point shots, two 3-point shots and two of six free throws…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.