Two incidents occur on Highway 75



There were two incidents that took place on US. Highway 75 this past week. This was the second and resulted in the driveway of Jeff and Staci Christensen being blocked for several hours.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

On Tuesday, Feb. 12 at approx­imately 2 p.m., an incident in­volving two vehicles occurred on US Highway 75 at milepost 53, south of Lake Benton approxi­mately 1.5 miles. According to a report on the Minnesota State Patrol website, Keith J. Dillon of Pipestone was traveling south­bound in a Chevrolet HHR and Lisa A. Herbeck of Brooklyn Cen­ter was traveling northbound in a Chevrolet Equinox. Because of heavy drifting and poor weather conditions, the vehicles collided…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.